Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Manmohan Singh hits campaign trail, slams Modi government over demonetisation, Rafale deal

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh today hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, terming demonetisation a “monumental failure”. Singh alleged that no black money was recovered from the exercise that saw old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination seizing to be legal tender. Singh was campaigning for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Addressing a gathering, Singh said demonetisation failed to achieve any of the stated objectives by the government.

“Demonetisation was a monumental failure and Modi government will never accept this. Demonetisation did not achieve any of the objectives stated by the Modi government. No black money was recovered,” news agency PTI reported quoting former prime minister Manmohan Singh as saying.

Singh also targeted the government for its unwillingness to allow a joint parliamentary committee into the Rafale deal, and said there was something fishy about the purchase of jets. “The people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal, the opposition and various groups are demanding a joint parliamentary committee but Modi government isn’t ready for it. Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai,” the former PM alleged.

Alleging that corruption is peaking under PM Modi, Singh said the democratic principle of “rule of law” is under attack and the credibility of institutions is “systematically denigrated” under the present regime. “Careful, well-thought-out and calibrated efforts to weaken democracy in Modi regime. Rule of law under attack, credibility of institutions like Parliament and CBI being systematically denigrated,” he charged.

He vowed to simplify the GST if the Congress party comes to power. “The next Congress government will simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but demonetisation is a done act. Now people should take every step to get rid of a government which took them to this disastrous path,” he said.