  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Shahdol and Gwalior today

Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Shahdol and Gwalior today

By: | Updated:Nov 16, 2018 2:40 pm

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018:The BJP will be hoping that Modi's flair for turning the tides in the BJP's favour at the last minute will give it the edge it needs to gain a comfortable majority. 

madhya pradesh elections, madhya pradesh elections 2018, madhya pradesh elections 2018 date, madhya pradesh elections news, pm narendra modi, pm narendra modi in madhya pradeshPrime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two back to back rallies in madhya Pradesh ahead of polling on November 28. After his first rally of the day in neighbouring Chattisgarh’s Ambikapur, the Prime Minister is scheduled to speak in Shahdol and Gwalior later today. The Congress has launched an aggressive campaign in MP in its bid to return to power and dislodge Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is seeking his fourth consecutive term in office. Reports of infighting have marred both parties in the run-up to the elections. Several senior leaders have switched sides and revolted against their respective parties over disappointment for being denied a ticket. On the other hand, opinion polls have given the BJP a slight edge over Congress in the MP battle, one that is being seen as a semi-final to the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The BJP will be hoping that Modi’s flair for turning the tides in the BJP’s favour at the last minute will give it the edge it needs to gain a comfortable majority.

In his speech in Ambikapur today, PM Modi slammed the Congress and said it made a mess out of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “When Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh the division was very peaceful, however, when Congress created Telangana, it was a complete mess.” He further hit out at the Opposition party saying, “These people still have not come to terms that I am the PM, it has been nearly four and a half years. They are still crying, how can a ‘Chaiwala’ become PM?. Now they say a ‘Chaiwala’ became PM because of one great person”

MP election 2018: PM Modi on campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh. Check Live Updates here

Live Blog

14:40 (IST) 16 Nov 2018
Meanwhile, Amit Shah addresses in Sagar. Watch video

BJP president Amit Shah is currently addressing in Sagar. Watch video

14:32 (IST) 16 Nov 2018
Madhya Pradesh to go on polls on November 28

Madhya Pradesh will go on polls on November 28, with results slated to be announced on December 11. The last date for candidates withdrawal was November 14. Polls in the state will be held for 230 seats. Currently, BJP has 166 members, Congress 57 and BSP 4 members.

14:24 (IST) 16 Nov 2018
PM slams Congress

I want to challenge them, let some good leader of Congress outside of the family become the party president for 5 years, then I will say that Nehru ji really created a truly democratic system there: PM Modi in Ambikapur earlier in the day.

ANI photo
14:13 (IST) 16 Nov 2018
PM praises Bastar voters

Shouldn't people of Bastar be appreciated for such high voting percentages? I will tell you a way to appreciate them, on November 20 you register even higher voting percentage than Bastar: PM Modi in Ambikapur. He is scheduled to attend two rallies in Madhya Pradesh today.

14:10 (IST) 16 Nov 2018
Watch video of PM's Ambikapur rally
14:09 (IST) 16 Nov 2018
Congress created 'mess' during formation of Telangana

Atal Ji created Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It was a peaceful division and both the states are developing rapidly today. But just look at what the mess Congress created at the time of formation of Telangana: PM Modi in Ambikapur

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to go on polls on November 28, with results to be declared on December 11. Last date of withdrawal of candidates was November 14. Elections will be held for 230 seats in the state. At the moment BJP has 166 members, Congress 57 and BSP 4 members.
Switch to Hindi Edition