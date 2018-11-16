Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Shahdol and Gwalior today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two back to back rallies in madhya Pradesh ahead of polling on November 28. After his first rally of the day in neighbouring Chattisgarh’s Ambikapur, the Prime Minister is scheduled to speak in Shahdol and Gwalior later today. The Congress has launched an aggressive campaign in MP in its bid to return to power and dislodge Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is seeking his fourth consecutive term in office. Reports of infighting have marred both parties in the run-up to the elections. Several senior leaders have switched sides and revolted against their respective parties over disappointment for being denied a ticket. On the other hand, opinion polls have given the BJP a slight edge over Congress in the MP battle, one that is being seen as a semi-final to the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The BJP will be hoping that Modi’s flair for turning the tides in the BJP’s favour at the last minute will give it the edge it needs to gain a comfortable majority.

In his speech in Ambikapur today, PM Modi slammed the Congress and said it made a mess out of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “When Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh the division was very peaceful, however, when Congress created Telangana, it was a complete mess.” He further hit out at the Opposition party saying, “These people still have not come to terms that I am the PM, it has been nearly four and a half years. They are still crying, how can a ‘Chaiwala’ become PM?. Now they say a ‘Chaiwala’ became PM because of one great person”

MP election 2018: PM Modi on campaign trail in Madhya Pradesh. Check Live Updates here