Madhya Pradesh election: Why Shivraj Singh Chouhan is banking on two crop insurance schemes to woo farmers

Madhya Pradesh election: With barely a month to go for the crucial Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is banking on the mega Rs 5,000-crore plus scheme for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to gain a favourable mandate among agrarian society. Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a wave of violent farmers’ protests in the past few years and quelling their anger will be crucial for Chouhan’s return to power for the fourth consecutive term.

The issue of a slump in crop prices is a major factor in the areas of Alot, Nagda-Khachrod, Ghatiya, Hatpipliya, Bagli, Kalapipal, Sarangpur, Ichhawar and Sehore assembly segments, reports The Indian Express. These areas fall in the Malwa region and have witnessed major famers’ protests.

However, BJP has managed to get “vocal support” from the farmers who benefited from the PMFBY. A total of Rs 5,081.86 crore out of the Rs 15,181 crore enmarked by the Centre has been spent in Madhya Pradesh alone. A total of 16.37 lakh farmers were beneficiaries with each of them getting Rs 31,036 per on an average.

Apart from the PMFBY, the BJP government in the state is also counting on the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY). BBY is a state government-run scheme under which the farmer is paid the difference between the official minimum support price (MSP) and the average market rate for the quantity of crop sold by them.

Last year, two of the key states governed by BJP announced mega farm loan waiver schemes. While Yogi Adityanath’s government in Uttar Pradesh announced a special provision of Rs 36,000 crore, Devendra Fadnavis government unveiled a Rs 34,022-crore farm loan waiver scheme. Yogi government’s announcement was a pre-poll promise and Fadnavis government was under pressure from agrarian society to bring a relief for them.

On the other hand, Congress is pinning its hopes on the farmers’ protests and incident of firing in Mandsaur during protests in June 2017 to put down the ruling BJP dispensation. Addressing a rally to mark one year of the Mandsaur incident, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had promised that if his party was given the chance to form the government, it would “waive farm loans within 10 days.” Sensing the Congress’ strategy, BJP has turned its focus on this issue in order to prevent electoral damage.

The Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single phase on Novermber 28. Counting of votes will be held on December 11, 2018. The tenure of the 230-member House of Madhya Pradesh ends on January 7, 2019.