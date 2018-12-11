Madhya Pradesh election results: Even as Congress takes edge, BJP leads in farmer anger hit Mandsour

Even though Congress appears to slowly take edge in 115 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party leads in all of these four assembly seats, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data recorded till 5 o’clock.

In June last year, as five agitating farmers lost their lives after agrarian protests against crashing crop prices in the BJP-ruled state took a frenzied turn, Mandsour became symbolic to the chagrin of farmers across the country. Nevertheless, very amusingly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh-ruled party, once again leads in the district, which hosts four assembly seats including Mandsour, Malhargarh, Garoth and Suwasra. BJP had won three of these four assembly seats in 2013 elections.

Even though Congress appears to slowly take edge in 115 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, the saffron party leads in all of these four assembly seats, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data recorded till 5 o’clock. BJP is leading in 104 seats.

Also read: Decoding Sensex, Nifty’s volatile session amid BJP’s likely state election loss; what experts say

In Malhargarh, where police shot the protesting farmers, the BJP candidate is seen leading by 94911 votes. In the Mandsour assembly seat, the BJP candidate is leading by 93364 votes. In Garoth, saffron party leads by 57591 votes and in Suwasra BJP holds a lead of 78690 votes. However, the BJP pips Congress by a very close margin in both Garoth and Suwasra, as of now.

Meanwhile, the Mandsour firing incident of last June had prompted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to announce a generous compensation package for families of deceased farmers, followed by a new price support scheme for pulses and oilseeds.