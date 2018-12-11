Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018: Will Congress win seesaw battle or will Mayawati emerge kingmaker?

Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in progress at a counting centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.(PTI Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh election results have literally gone down to the wire. Both Congress and the BJP are locked in a see-saw battle with trends changing every minute. While the current trends suggest a slight edge for the Congress which is leading on 115 of 230 seats against BJP’s 105, the trends since the morning suggest this could be anybody’s battle. While exit polls did said it will be a close contest, perhaps none of the poll pundits imagined that it would get this close.

Since morning, both Congress and BJP have been inching towards the majority mark on a see-saw basis before slipping back. At one point, both parties were leading in 108 seats each.

With this tight race, if no party is able to get the majority, then the other parties may become kingmakers. With just months left for general elections, it would be interesting to see which parties support either the Congress or the BJP.

Currently the trend shows that BSP is leading in 4 seats, while the alliance of Gondvana Gantantra Party (GGP) and Samajwadi Party (SP)is leading in 3 seats. Will BSP help BJP sail out of troubled waters? Mayawati has said that it will not support the BJP and is mum on support to Congress. Earlier in the day the SP had said that it would support the Congress if the need arises. The GGP, which fought in a pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party, is leading from one seat while the SP is ahead on 2.

Going by this scenario, the independent candidates may play a crucial role. At the moment, 3 independents are leading in their constituencies. If they pledge their support for the BJP, it could turn into a photo finish. This kind of tight contest was not seen in last few decades in the country.

With general elections round the corner and opposition parties trying to form a Gathbandhan, all eyes are now on Madhya Pradesh. It will be a big boost for whichever party forms the government after such a high drama.