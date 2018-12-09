Madhya Pradesh election result: Shivraj Singh confident of fourth straight term, attacks Congress

Madhya Pradesh election result: Shivraj Singh confident of fourth straight term, attack Congress

BJP’s three-time Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday reiterated that the saffron party will again form the government with a brute majority. Chouhan, who is sitting at the helm of state affairs since 2005, also attacked the Congress party as he said that the grand old party is busy in exploring the name it will blame for its debacle when the results are announced on December 11.

“The BJP is going to form the government again,” he said, adding that state BJP chief is holding discussions with party’s district presidents and in-charges. He also asked BJP workers to stay calm but be alert.

“Congress is distressed. Like they first raised suspicion on EVMs and doubted the Election Commission, they will try to create obstacles at the time of counting too,” he said.

The CM’s reaction comes a day after the Congress accused BJP government at Centre of misusing investigating agencies. The BJP, on its part, has alleged that Congress was threatening probe agencies and their officers because the action was being taken against Robert Vadra who is the brother-in-law of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Congress has approached the state Election Commission raising concerns over the security of strong rooms where EVMs are kept. The party said that its demand for a certificate from the authorities concerned after each and every round of counting has been accepted the Election Commission.

Bhopal: BJP activists wear masks of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an election rally for State Assembly elections, in Bhopal, Monday, Nov 26, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_26_2018_000198B)

“The observer and Returning Officer will sign the candidate wise results for that round after checking everything and ensure that the results of that round of counting of votes are immediately displayed on the blackboard/whiteboard. It should also be announced through public address system,” the EC’s December 7 letter to Chief Electoral Officer of all the five states – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram, reads.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh was held in a single phase on November 28 across all 230 assembly seats. According to the Election Commission, counting of votes will begin at 8 am on December 11 in all 51 districts of the state.

Several exit polls have predicted a victory for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh where the BJP is in power since 2003. According to ABP News-Lokniti CSDS exit poll, the Congress is likely to get 126 seats against BJP’s 94 seat. India Today-My Axis poll too predicted a win for Congress with 104-122 seats. It said that BJP will get 102-120 seats.

The exit poll conducted by C-Voter predicted that the Congress will win 110 to 126 seats as against the BJP’s 90- 106 seats. However, Times Now-CNX poll predicted the fourth term for BJP in MP with 126 seats and 89 seats for Congress.