MP CM race LIVE Updates: Senior leader Kamal Nath leads race to become 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

MP election result LIVE update: Senior leader Kamal Nath leads race to become 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

MP Chief Minister (CM) Race LIVE Updates: Former Union minister and Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath looks set to take over the 18th Chief Minister of the central state. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge Shobha Ojha informed that newly elected MLAs have unanimously chosen their leader. Though Ojha did not reveal the name when asked by reporters, reports are doing the rounds that MLAs have preferred Nath over Jyotiraditya Scindia and that he would be the next CM. TV reports say that Jyotiraditya Scindia has also backed his candidature. According to Ojha, party’s observer AK Antony met MLAs on Wednesday to seek their feedback and he will convey the same to Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been authorised by the legislators to a final call.

In the just concluded elections in Madhya Pradesh Congress, the Congress won 114 seats, making comeback after a gap of 15 years. Although it failed to gain a majority on its own in the 230-member House, the party has support of 2 BSP and 1 Samajwadi Party MLAs. The BJP won 109 seats.

