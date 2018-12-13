MP CM race LIVE Updates: Senior leader Kamal Nath leads race to become 18th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

MP Chief Minister (CM) Race LIVE Updates: Former Union minister and Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath looks set to take over the 18th Chief Minister of the central state. On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Congress media in-charge Shobha Ojha informed that newly elected MLAs have unanimously chosen their leader. Though Ojha did not reveal the name when asked by reporters, reports are doing the rounds that MLAs have preferred Nath over Jyotiraditya Scindia and that he would be the next CM. TV reports say that Jyotiraditya Scindia has also backed his candidature. According to Ojha, party’s observer AK Antony met MLAs on Wednesday to seek their feedback and he will convey the same to Congress president Rahul Gandhi who has been authorised by the legislators to a final call.
In the just concluded elections in Madhya Pradesh Congress, the Congress won 114 seats, making comeback after a gap of 15 years. Although it failed to gain a majority on its own in the 230-member House, the party has support of 2 BSP and 1 Samajwadi Party MLAs. The BJP won 109 seats.
The Congress said that process of appointing chief ministers for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is underway. Speaking to ANI, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala ssid, "Congress believes in knowing the viewpoint of every elected legislators."
According to television reports, the announement of new Chief Minister will be made around 4 pm. Congress leader AK Antony who was appointed as observer, has returned Delhi and he will meet Rahul Gandhi later today to submit his feedback. As of now, Kamal Nath is leading the race for CM' chair.
Both kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia are members of Lok Sabha and did not contest the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. The one who will be made the CM of Madhya Pradesh, wil have to seek election within 6 months. While Nath is a Lok Sabha MP from Chhindwara, Scindia is a lawmaker from Guna.
Kamal Nath is a ten-time MP. He first contested electios in 1980 from Chhindwara. He was appointed as the Congress' state unit chief early this year. Kamal Nath is considered very close to Gandhi family. Nath was a close friend of Sanjay Gandhi. He came in touch with Indira Gandhi through Sanjay.
Both Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia were heading the Congress' campaign in Madhya Pradesh. While Nath was made the president of party's state unit, Scindia was heading the party’s campaign committee in the state.