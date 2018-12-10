Madhya Pradesh election result: Ahead of counting day, BJP MP says Shivraj Singh Chouhan to blame if party fails to return to power

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh election result: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come under attack from an MP of his own party after exit polls predicted a see-saw contest between BJP and Congress. BJP Rajya Sabha member Raghunandan Sharma has claimed that if the BJP fails to form the government for the fourth consecutive time, Chouhan should be held responsible for the loss.

In his attack against the BJP’s poster boy in MP, Sharmathat Chouhan referred to the CM’s remarks during an event in Bhopal in 2016 over Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. “Koi mai ka lal aarakshan nahi khatam kar sakta (Nobody can end reservation),” CM Chouhan said at an event held by an outfit for SC and ST government employees.

Sharma also claimed that “the self esteem of upper castes was hurt” by Chouhan’s remarks. He alleged that the CM had also said that the policy of reservation in promotion will not be stopped in the state and he will ensure that those who benefited from it are not demoted.

Polling for the 230 seats was held on November 28 and counting will take on Tuesday and results will come out on December 11 i.e, tomorrow. While Congress is hoping to make a comeback in the state after 15 years, BJP claims its “development agenda” will help the party see off the challenge. Madhya Pradesh saw an high-octane campaigning ahead of the polls. Both BJP and Congress were heard raising issues pertaining to religion and castes.

Apart from this, the major issues that were raised during the campaigning were farmers’ unrest, agrarian distress and anti-incumbency factor. Congress tried to inflict pain on BJP by raking up issues such as unemployment, corruption, note ban and Goods and Services Tax (GST). To woo farmers, Congress has claimed that it would waive off Rs 2 lakh farm loan if it forms the government.

Major exit polls predicted that Congress was likely to get over 100 seats leaving BJP behind. The magic figure is 116 and there could a possible scenario of a hung assembly in the 230-member House.