Madhya Pradesh election: PM Modi not a factor anymore, his sheen has faded away, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia (IE)

Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of the contenders for chief minister’s post if Congress comes to power in Madhya Pradesh believes that PM Narendra Modi’s sheen has faded off. In an interview with The Indian Express, Scindia said that he is not even a ‘factor’ in the upcoming elections. He also added that people now know that the PM will offer the ‘moon’ but will deliver nothing.

“I think everything is a factor but now the people know that the reality is much different from the illusion he offered. He would promise the moon and deliver nothing. I think the sheen has worn off, I don’t think he will be a factor at all,” the senior Congress leader said.

Slamming Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said that BJP leader has cut off from the people. He accused the government of “butchering of farmers, sending them wrong electricity bills and even to jail, did not provide them with fair prices.”

He hit out at the government for “making Madhya Pradesh number one in rapes, unemployment, poor medical and educational facilities.”

Read Also| Gujarat Dalits ask VHP to appoint at least one priest from community if Ram temple is built in Ayodhya

Scindia further added that the National Congress, which is one of the main political parties of the state, is absolutely united for the upcoming assembly election, and has been getting ‘unprecedented’ response from every corner of the state. He even asserted that the public mood is in Congress’ favour as the people had a lot of expectations from the BJP government which have not been met.

The BJP government have ruled the state for three consecutive terms under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. “The BJP is unsettled and worried; that means we are on the right track,” Jyotiraditya said.

However, Scindia who has on several occassions said the Congress party should have had projected a CM face for the elections, as that would have helped the people to make up their mind, does not desire the post himself. He asserted that he is not running after any chair, and would accept any role that the party would decide for him.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly election is scheduled to be held on November 28, is seen as one of the most crucial upcoming assembly elections, ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.