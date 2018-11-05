Madhya Pradesh election: Former minister and BJP candidate Devisingh Patel dies of cardiac arrest

BJP candidate Devisingh Patel (IE)

BJP candidate from the Rajpur assembly seat in Barwani district of Madhya Prades and former minister Devisingh Patel died of a heart attack Monday morning, a party leader said. He was 66 and is survived by wife and two sons, state BJP executive member and Patel’s close confidant Om Soni said.

Patel, who had suffered a heart attack sometime back and had recovered, this morning complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, Soni said.

According to Soni, doctors said Patel suffered cardiac arrest. The BJP had nominated Patel from the Rajpur (ST) sea in the first list of candidates announced on November 2. Madhya Pradesh will have a single phase polling on November 28 Patel served as a minister of state in the Cabinet o former chief minister Uma Bharti, BJP sources said A multiple times MLA, the BJP leader first entered th assembly in 1990. He then won three assembly elections in row from Rajpur – in 1998, 2003 and 2008 In 2013, he lost to Congress candidate Bala Bachchan Both Patel and Bachchan were given ticket from Rajpu from their respective parties for the November 28 elections His last rites will be performed at his native villag Bandarkachh in the district, the sources added.