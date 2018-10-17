Madhya Pradesh election: 89-year-old Babulal Gaur claims PM Narendra Modi’s endorsement to contest polls

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur. (IE)

Giving a flip to the heated campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Babulal Gaur has claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endorsement for his candidature for the upcoming state elections. Gaur, aged 89, has not lost hope of contesting in the upcoming Assembly election as demanded by some sections of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Bhopal Mayor Alok Sharma and State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Tapan Bhoumik are believed to be among the BJP leaders who have sought a ticket from Govindpura constituency in Bhopal, The Indian Express reports. Govindpura constituency is considered a BJP stronghold, which Gaur represents in the Assembly.

Referring to his public interaction with PM Modi on September 25 when the PM addressed a workers’ meet in Bhopal, Gaur told The Indian Express that the PM himself had recommended my name and those opposing his candidature were not significant.

PM Modi had addressed a workers’ meet in Bhopal on September 25. Arriving on stage, he had warmly greeted the veteran, saying ‘Gaur saab, ek baar aur (once more).’

As soon as Gaur put out his claims, a section of discontent party workers organised a protest and demanded Gaur should not be given the ticket.