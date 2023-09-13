Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: How to apply for Shivraj Chouhan govt’s ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’? Eligibility and direct link here

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 latest news: Ahead of the state polls, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced and launched the Ladli Behna Yojana.

Ladli Behna Yojana, launched in March, aims at empowering women socially and financially. Women in the 23-60 age group will receive Rs 1,000 per month if they are not income tax payees and the annual income of their families is less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. This amount is said to be increased gradually to Rs 3,000 per month.

To register for Ladli Behna Yojana, people can visit this website: cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in/LBYApplicationStatus.aspx

The Ladli Behna Scheme is being expanded by the Government of Madhya Pradesh to include more benefits for the women of the state. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released the fourth installment to the recipient women under the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’. Chouhan has also announced the launch of the ‘Ladli Behna Awas Yojana’. Under this scheme, women who are living in kutcha houses will be provided with housing.

Madhya Pradesh government has also announced Ladli Behna Awas Yojana on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Chouhan said while addressing the women, “My dear sisters, ‘Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana’ has been made so that you do not live in mud houses.”

Ladli Behna Awas Yojana 2023 Benefits

Under this scheme, the women living in kutcha houses will be provided permanent houses, reports say.

It is unclear about how the scheme will be implemented, if the government will provide ready-made houses or will they provide financial assistance to build a house.

Ladli Behna Awas Yojana 2023 Eligibility

According to reports, women who have never availed any benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana are eligible to apply under the Ladli Behna Awas Yojana. People who still live in kutcha houses and do not have their own permanent house will benefit from this scheme.

The benefits of this scheme will be available for those who are registered under the flagship ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ scheme of the government.

Ladli Behna Awas Yojana 2023 Launch Date

The Ladli Behna Awas Yojana scheme has been approved by the MP Cabinet. But neither the date of the launch nor any date for the application has not been announced yet.

The Ladli Behna Awas scheme will be launched in September 2023 and the application will have to be made in the Gram Panchayat.