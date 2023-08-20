Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and constituencies

MP Election Candidates Full List Released: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (August 17) announced candidates for 39 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, almost three months before the state elections due in November. The names of the candidates were finalised at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting which took place a day earlier. The meeting was chaired by party president JP Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.

Among the candidates for 39 seats are those held senior Congress leaders such as former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, Sachin Yadav, Arif Aqueel, NP Prajapati, Jitu Patwari, Surendra Singh Baghel, KP Singh and Lakshman Singh, the brother of Digvijaya Singh.

MP Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and constituencies:

Sabalgarh – Sarla Vijendra Rawat

Sumawali – Adal Singh Kansana

Gohad (SC) – Lal Singh Arya

Pichhore – Preetam Lodhi

Chachoura – Priyanka Meena

Chanderi – Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi

Banda – Veerendra Singh Lambardar

Maharajpur – Kamakhya Pratap Singh

Chhatarpur- Lalita Yadav

Pathariya- Lakhan Patel

Gunnaor (SC) – Rajesh Kumar Verma

Chitrakoot – Surendra Singh Gaharwar

Pushprajgarh (ST) – Heerasingh Shyam

Barwara (ST) – Dhirendra Singh

Bargi – Neeraj Thakur

Jabalpur Purba (SC) – Anchal Sonkar

Shahpura (ST) – Omprakash Dhurwey

Bichhiya (ST) – Vijay Anand Marawi

Baihar (ST) – Bhagat Singh Netam

Lanji – Rajkumar Karrahe

Barghat (ST) – Kamal Maskole

Gotegaon (SC) – Mahendra Nagesh

Saunsar – Nanabhau Mohod

Pandhurna (ST) – Prakash Uikey

Multai – Chandrashekhar Deshmukh

Bhainsdehi (ST) – Mahendra Singh Chouhan

Bhopal Uttar – Alok Sharma

Bhopal Madhya – Dhruv Narayan Singh

Sonkatch (SC) – Rajesh Sonkar

Maheshwar (SC) – Rajkumar Mev

Kasrawad – Atmaram Patel

Alirajpur (ST) – Nagar Singh Chouhan

Jhabua (ST) – Bhanu Bhuriya

Petlawad (ST) – Nirmala Bhuriya

Kukshi (ST) – Jaydeep Patel

Dharampuri(ST) – Kalu Singh Thakur

Rau – Madhu Verma

Tarana (SC) – Tarachand Goyal

Ghatiya (SC) – Satish Malviya

In the 2018 state polls, the BJP lost power in both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, but it succeeded in toppling the Congress government in the latter after just over a year. The BJP’s tally was 109 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly while the Congress’s was 114.