Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and constituencies

MP Election Candidates Full List Released: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (August 17) announced candidates for 39 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, almost three months before the state elections due in November. The names of the candidates were finalised at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting which took place a day earlier. The meeting was chaired by party president JP Nadda and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has fielded Sarla Vijendra Rawat from Sabalgarh, Priyanka Meena from Chachaoura, Lalita Yadav from Chhatarpur, Anchal Sonkar from Jabalpur Purba (SC), Nirmala Bhuriya from Petlawad, Bhanu Bhuriya from Jhabua (ST), Alok Sharma from Bhopal Uttar and Dhruv Narayan Singh from Bhopal Madhya, among others.
Among the candidates for 39 seats are those held senior Congress leaders such as former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, Vijay Laxmi Sadho, Sachin Yadav, Arif Aqueel, NP Prajapati, Jitu Patwari, Surendra Singh Baghel, KP Singh and Lakshman Singh, the brother of Digvijaya Singh.
MP Election 2023: Full list of BJP candidates and constituencies:
Sabalgarh – Sarla Vijendra Rawat
Sumawali – Adal Singh Kansana
Gohad (SC) – Lal Singh Arya
Pichhore – Preetam Lodhi
Chachoura – Priyanka Meena
Chanderi – Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi
Banda – Veerendra Singh Lambardar
Maharajpur – Kamakhya Pratap Singh
Chhatarpur- Lalita Yadav
Pathariya- Lakhan Patel
Gunnaor (SC) – Rajesh Kumar Verma
Chitrakoot – Surendra Singh Gaharwar
Pushprajgarh (ST) – Heerasingh Shyam
Barwara (ST) – Dhirendra Singh
Bargi – Neeraj Thakur
Jabalpur Purba (SC) – Anchal Sonkar
Shahpura (ST) – Omprakash Dhurwey
Bichhiya (ST) – Vijay Anand Marawi
Baihar (ST) – Bhagat Singh Netam
Lanji – Rajkumar Karrahe
Barghat (ST) – Kamal Maskole
Gotegaon (SC) – Mahendra Nagesh
Saunsar – Nanabhau Mohod
Pandhurna (ST) – Prakash Uikey
Multai – Chandrashekhar Deshmukh
Bhainsdehi (ST) – Mahendra Singh Chouhan
Bhopal Uttar – Alok Sharma
Bhopal Madhya – Dhruv Narayan Singh
Sonkatch (SC) – Rajesh Sonkar
Maheshwar (SC) – Rajkumar Mev
Kasrawad – Atmaram Patel
Alirajpur (ST) – Nagar Singh Chouhan
Jhabua (ST) – Bhanu Bhuriya
Petlawad (ST) – Nirmala Bhuriya
Kukshi (ST) – Jaydeep Patel
Dharampuri(ST) – Kalu Singh Thakur
Rau – Madhu Verma
Tarana (SC) – Tarachand Goyal
Ghatiya (SC) – Satish Malviya
In the 2018 state polls, the BJP lost power in both Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, but it succeeded in toppling the Congress government in the latter after just over a year. The BJP’s tally was 109 in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly while the Congress’s was 114.