Madhya Pradesh Election 2018: Shivraj Singh Chouhan rejects exit poll predictions, says he is bigger ‘surveyor’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has rejected predictions of hung Assembly by some exit polls. Reacting to these predictions, the three-time CM while expressing confidence of his party’s returning to power saying there cannot be a bigger surveyor than him.

“There cannot be a surveyor bigger than me, someone, who is among the people day in and day out. Therefore I am saying this confidently that BJP will form the government. This is important for people, poor, farmers, children and women,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

While India Today- Axis My India predicted neck to neck fight (with 104-122 going to Congress and 102-120 to BJP), News Nation 105-109 seats for Congress and 108-112 for BJP. On the other hand, Republic-C Voter predicted 110-126 seats for Congress and 90-106 seats for BJP. The ABP News-CsDS has predicted 126 seats for Congress and 94 for BJP.

The elections for 230 seats were held in the state on November 28. As per the Election Commission, the turnout was over 74 per cent. There were also reports of EVMs and VVPAT machines malfunctioning at some places. Polling was also disrupted for close to three hours at some places. While in 2013, the turnout was 72.13 per cent, 2003 and 2008 saw the turnout of 67.25 per cent and 69.78 per cent respectively.

There were also reports that Congress had protested outside collection centre on November 30 after EVMs had reached late. On Thursday, the EC has also ordered the removal of returning officer in the Khurai Assembly constituency, days after removing his removed his assistant.

There were also reports that machines were kept in Khurai. Congress had alleged that EVMs were kept at a hotel owned by the minister before they were to the collection centre. State’s electoral officer had claimed that machines were kept safely as “reserve”.