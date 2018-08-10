​​​
  3. Madhya Pradesh election 2018: Congress moves SC for random verification of VVPAT in upcoming assembly polls

The Supreme Court will next week hear Congress leader Kamal Nath's plea seeking random verification of VVPAT machines in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

The Supreme Court will next week hear Congress leader Kamal Nath’s plea seeking random verification of VVPAT machines in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The matter came up today before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar.

In his petition, Kamal Nath has sought a direction to the Election Commission to randomly verify VVPAT slips with EVM votes at 10 per cent of polling stations in every constituency. He has also said the voter list should be provided in text format.

