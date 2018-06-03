Madhya Pradesh election 2018: Congress knocks EC door, allege 60 lakh fake voters in state, attacks BJP

These names have been deliberately registered in the list. This is not administerial negligence, but administarial misuse,” said Kamal Nath, Congress chief for MP.

The Congress on Sunday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party has deliberately registered around 60 Lakh fake names in the list of voters in Madhya Pradesh. Senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia reached the Election Commission and alleged administerial misuse responsible for the fake voters. Speaking to media, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed approximately 60 Lakh fake voters are registered in the list. “We’ve provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 Lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These names have been deliberately registered in the list. This is not administerial negligence, but administarial misuse,” said Kamal Nath, Congress chief for MP.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress’ chief for campaign committee, said big malpractices has been found in the registration of voters. “This has been done by BJP. How is it possible that population increased by 24% in 10 yrs but the number of voters increased by 40%?” he said. “We scrutinised list in all constituencies, 1 voter’s registered in 26 lists, there are similar cases in other places too,” Scindia added.

The Congress, out of power in Madhya Pradesh for nearly 15 years, is trying tooth and nails to win elections in the state.

Recently, The Week had reported that the Election Commission found over seven lakh fake voters in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The state will go to polls by the year-end. The existence of fake voters came to light after the Election Commission ordered summary revision of voters’ list, the report said.