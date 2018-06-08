Madhya Pradesh: Eggs thrown at Hardik Patel’s car in Jabalpur, Patidar leader blames ‘Mama’ Shivraj Chauhan

Patidar leader and Kisan Kranti Sena national convenor Hardik Patel on Thursday met with protests when he arrived in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur to address a farmers’ rally. Scores of people protesting against his visit threw eggs and sandals on his car when he arrived in Maharajpur area of Adhartal to address a rally. However, Patel escaped safely and suffered no injuries.

This was the second attack on Patel’s cavalcade in the day. Earlier in the day, his car was attacked by unidentified people near the BJP office between Ranital and Aag Chowk when he was on his way to address a farmers’ meet at Panagar.

Police said that they have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident. Jabalpur SP Shashikant Shukla confirmed the arrests but refused to divulge the identity of the accused persons.

Patel who had campaigned against the BJP in the Gujarat polls last year, was in the city yesterday to meet the farmers. Speaking to media, he blamed CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan for the attacks. He called the state government anti-farmer and anti-youth. He said that the government was opposing them because they are working to provide solutions to the farmers.

“Farmers are working hard, but they are not getting better price of their produce. The youth are not getting jobs,” he said.

“Shivraj Mama’s supporters in MP’s Jabalpur welcomed us with eggs while I was on my way to Panagar and escaped..Mama Shivraj, eggs won’t be able to stop me. Fire bullets from guns. As long as there is blood in me, my struggle will continue,” the Patidar leader tweeted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Yadav claimed that the miscreants were BJP workers. He said that the group of men were brandishing a revolver and entered the BJP office after attacking Hardik Patel’s car. He also accused the police of inaction. “Police are not even registering an FIR in the case,” he said.

However, the BJP rubbished the Congress’ allegation saying no BJP worker can do such thing. Jabalpur BJP president GS Thakur said, “I was present at the office when the alleged attack took place and can vouch that no such incident took place. In any case, no BJP worker will touch eggs, leave alone throw it at someone.”

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls in November later this year. Just like in Gujarat, Patel who had backed the Congress wants to cash in on the anti-BJP sentiments to dislodge the saffron party. Patel’s visit to the state comes days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited Mandsaur – the epicentre of last year’s farmers’ protest, to address a rally.