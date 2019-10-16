Madhya Pradesh: EC slams BJP’s Gopal Bhargava for linking Jhabua by-election to India, Pakistan

Gopal Bhargava (Photo: Twitter)

Days after equating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress with India and Pakistan, respectively, BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava landed in trouble on Wednesday, after the Election Commission found his comments in violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It has asked the BJP leader to be careful in future.

Addressing a poll rally in Jhabua recently, the BJP leader had said, “The contest is not between two parties. It is between Hindustan and Pakistan. Bhanu Bhuria represents Hindustan, while Kantilal Bhuria represents Pakistan.” While Bhanu Bhuria is contesting the upcoming election on a BJP ticket, Kantilal Bhuria is the Congress candidate from the seat.

In his speech, Bhargava had also asked the crowd to chant “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, to prove whether they were “with India or Pakistan”. The by-election is scheduled to be held parallel with the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections on October 21. Results are also scheduled to be announced along with the two states on October 24.

Upset by his comments, the Congress decided to move the EC. Calling it a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the ruling party urged the commission to take action against Bhargav.

Even on Tuesday, addressing another rally he had said that if BJP wins the Jhabua by-election, then Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be back as the chief minister. “If your elect (BJP candidate) Bhanu Bhuria with a huge margin, I promise you that Chouhan would become chief minister again after Diwali,” he had said as per PTI.

Hitting back, the Congress said the BJP leader was hinting at toppling the state government. State Congress leader Neelabh Shukla pointed out that the statement made by the BJP leader was a clear suggestion that there would be an attempt to topple the state government.