Madhya Pradesh crisis: Stop appointments and transfers by Kamal Nath, BJP writes to Governor

Madhya Pradesh crisis: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday wrote to Governor Lalji Tandon requesting him to stop the constitutional appointments being made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP claims that the Congress has lost the majority and therefore has no right to make appointments on constitutional posts in the state. In the letter, the BJP said that the state government was making some appointments that are constitutional in nature such as presidents of the State Women Commission, State Youth Commission and member in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission. It said that the state was facing constitutional crisis and in such times, the Governor has the rights to make appointments and transfers under section 163 and 166.

The BJP urged the Governor to direct Chief Minister Kamal Nath not to violate such rights while running minority government. It also requested the Governor to put on hold the appointments made in the last three days.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into crisis after 22 of its MLAs — those close to Jyotiradiya Scindia — resigned from the party citing differences with Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Following the resignations, the BJP demanded a floor test from Kamal Nath to prove the majority in the House. The Congress, however, claimed that its legislators were under pressure and floor test would not be possible until they physically appear before the Speaker.

The MLAs, who have been camping in Bengaluru, have refused to come and urged the Speaker to accept their resignations. Amid the crisis, the Governor wrote to Kamal Nath asking him to hold floor test by Tuesday. However, the Congress refused to budge prompting the BJP to move Supreme Court. The Court today heard the matter and issued notices to Speaker and Chief Minister. The top court has posted the matter for tomorrow (Wednesday).