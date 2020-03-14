Madhya Pradesh crisis: Congress minister holds ‘havan’, MLAs visit temples

PC Sharma (File Photo/Twitter@pcsharmainc)

With the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the verge of collapse, state minister PC Sharma on Saturday performed a ‘havan’ (fire ritual) at the famous Baglamukhi Temple in Agar Malwa district.

The temple is known for ‘tantrik’ (occult) rituals and people often carry out ‘havan’ for wish fulfillment.

Congress MLAs from the state, currently sequestered in Jaipur in neighbouring Rajasthan, also prayed at temples, including the famous Khatushyam Temple, as per news channels.

The Kamal Nath government is staring down the barrel after Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP, with several of the latter’s supporter MLAs announcing their resignations.

The BJP has maintained that 22 Scindia loyalist MLAs have resigned.

The effective strength of the Assembly will come down to 206 if resignations of the 22 MLAs are accepted, giving the BJP a clear majority with 107 legislators.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanded a floor test on Sunday ahead of the budget session

set to begin on Monday.