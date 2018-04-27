Madhya Pradesh court summons Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over a complaint

The campaign was scheduled to be run between April 14 and April 21, 2018, but it was “abruptly and wrongfully” stopped on April 16, the petitioner’s counsel Ravi Kant Patidar said. (Reuters)

A court here has issued summons to Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg on a petition filed by a city-based start-up which accused the social networking giant of hampering and interfering in its business. Civil Judge Parth Shankar Mishra on April 23 asked US-based Zuckerberg to appear in his court on June 20. The judge directed that the summons be sent by email. The judge was hearing a civil suit filed by Swapnil Rai, who runs a web portal, thetradebook.org, which he claimed is a business networking platform. In the suit, Rai said Facebook had stopped midway his paid advertisement campaign aimed at promoting his portal.

The campaign was scheduled to be run between April 14 and April 21, 2018, but it was “abruptly and wrongfully” stopped on April 16, the petitioner’s counsel Ravi Kant Patidar said. The campaign aimed at promotion of the webpage www.thetradebook.org containing registered trademark “tradefeed”, he added. Patidar said Facebook stopped the paid campaign without citing any reason and in the process “hampered” his client’s business which was benefiting from the campaign.

The suit demanded that Facebook be restrained from infringing the trademark and interfering in the business of “thetradbook.org”, Patidar said. Besides, it demanded that “thetradebook.org” page be restored and Facebook take corrective measures to ensure its rightful business is not hampered, he added. “I hold Mark Zuckerberg in high esteem. He has done a remarkable job by connecting people (through Facebook), but I had no option but to move the court to get my grievances addressed,” Rai said.