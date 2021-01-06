  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh Court denies bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui

By: |
January 6, 2021 12:59 PM

After hearing arguments of both the sides, Additional District and Sessions court judge Yatindra Kumar Guru rejected the bail plea of Faruqui and Nalin Yadav. On January 2, the court of chief judicial magistrate rejected the bail plea of the comedian, Yadav and three others.

A court here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday rejected bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and another accused who were arrested last week on the complaint of a BJP MLA’s son that “indecent” remarks were made against Hindu deities during a show held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. After hearing arguments of both the sides, Additional District and Sessions court judge Yatindra Kumar Guru rejected the bail plea of Faruqui and Nalin Yadav. On January 2, the court of chief judicial magistrate rejected the bail plea of the comedian, Yadav and three others.

Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on Saturday along with four others for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu deities and against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show held at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1. The complaint was filed against them by Eklavya Singh Gaur (36), son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.

Anshuman Shrivastava, the lawyer for Faruqui and Yadav, said on Tuesday that the allegations levelled against his clients are “vague” in nature. He said the duo was booked under political pressure. He said Faruqui and Yadav are actors and didn’t make any comment that hurt the religious feelings of any person. Opposing the bail plea, prosecution lawyer Vimal Mishra said both the accused had participated in the event for which no permission was taken from local administration amidst the pandemic.

Mishra said indecent remarks were made against Hindu deities at the event, which he claimed was “full of obscenity despite the presence of minor boys and girls among the audience”. The other arrested persons were identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas. One more person was arrested later for taking part in the programme, police had said.

Police had booked five accused under sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), section 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Gaur had said he and his associates had gone to the show as audience, where the comedian made the remarks. They objected to his comments and created ruckus over it. They also forced the event to stop.

