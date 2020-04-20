Madhya Pradesh: Coronavirus patient who escaped Jabalpur hospital arrested after police announce reward

The arrested man has been identified as Javed Khan. He had managed to flee from an isolation ward in Jabalpur. (Photo ANI)

A coronavirus positive patient who had managed to flee from an isolation ward in Jabalpur, has been caught. According to news agency ANI, the man had escaped from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur and was caught near Madanpur check post in Narsinghpur.

The man was earlier arrested under National Security Act and sent to Jabalpur central jail. He has been identified as Javed Khan. He hails from Indore and was slapped with stringent NSA for assaulting the on-duty policemen and healthcare workers during collection of samples of Covid-19 infected people.

On Sunday, he was shifted to superspeciality ward of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur from an isolation ward. He fled from here even as he was kept under police protection.

As soon as police officials learned that Khan had escaped, they rushed to the medical college. All check posts in the district were alerted about Khan’s escape and several teams were set up to arrest him.

Later, the Madhya Pradesh Police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for any information regaridng the whereabouts of the COVID-19 patient who fled a hospital in Jabalpur.

Meanwhile, Jabalpur DM Bharat Yadav informed the concerned Station House Officer and four guards who were on duty have been suspended in connection with the case. He said that all aspects of the case are being investigated.

According to the Health Ministry data, Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 positive coronavirus cases and 70 deaths. It said that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 14, 175 while 2,546 people have been cured and discharged. A total of 543 people have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced that it will provide some relaxations amidst the coronavirus lockdown in certain districts. However, districts like Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and others which are affected by the coronavirus spread will be exempted from easing any norms.