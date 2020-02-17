Madhya Pradesh: Congress tug-of-war intensifies as Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterates agitation threat after Kamal Nath’s dare

Jyotiraditya Scindia has reiterated his threat to hit the streets if the promises made in the party’s manifesto ahead of Assembly polls are not fulfilled.

Cracks in the Madhya Pradesh Congress have come out in the open once again with its top state leadership indulging in a bitter war of words over unkept promises of the state government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Days after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Nath exchanged barbs over promises made in the election manifesto, the former has reiterated his threat to hit the streets if the promises made in the party’s manifesto ahead of Assembly polls are not fulfilled.

Referring to himself as a public servant, Scindia on Sunday told reporters in Gwalior, “It is my dharma to fight for the issues that affect the public. We have to keep patience and if we fail to fulfill the promises made the election manifesto, we have to hit the streets.”

Earlier, Scindia had threatened that he will hit the streets if the party’s manifesto is not fulfilled. “That manifesto is our sacred text. Have patience. If all the promises are not fulfilled, do not think you all are alone. Jyotiraditya Scindia will also hit the streets along with you,” he had said while addressing a public rally in Tikamgarh.

Scindia’s comments had drawn terse remarks from the chief minister who said that the manifesto is for five years and not for five months. He even dared Scindia to hit the streets if he so wished. “Let him (Scindia) hit the streets then,” Nath had said when questioned about Scindia’s statements.

Differences between both leaders of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee are not new. The party in the state is divided into three factions. The factions are led by former CM Digvijaya Scindia, incumbent CM Kamal Nath and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

After the Assembly elections results were declared in November 2018, the Congress party was hit by a turmoil due to differences between Nath and Scindia. The senior leadership had to intervene to sort out the differences and Kamal Nath was made the CM.

Scindia reportedly wanted the post of MPCC president but Nath has not relinquished the post even after 1.5 years. Nath was appointed as the MPCC chief in May 2018.

Meanwhile, Nath and Scindia are expected to meet this week to sort out differences. Congress general secretary and its Madhya Pradesh unit in charge Deepak Babaria said the two leaders will meet to discuss the promises made by the party to the people of Madhya Pradesh before Assembly elections.

Deepak said that both Nath and Scindia attended the coordination committee meeting on Saturday and it ended on a ‘very cordial’ note. Former CM Digvijaya Singh was also present at the meet.