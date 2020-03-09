Madhya Pradesh: Congress slips into trouble as 15 MLAs go incommunicado

Jyotiraditya Scindia is at loggerheads with Kamal Nath ever since the formation of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. (PTI)

Congress infighting intensifies in MP: Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh appears to be in trouble as 15 MLAs including four sitting ministers have gone incommunicado and are reportedly camping Bengaluru, Karnataka. The MLAs who have gone incognito believed to be supporting Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is not at good terms with chief minister Kamal Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia is at loggerheads with Kamal Nath ever since the formation of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018.

First, Scindia was hoping to become the chief minister after Congress came back to power after 15 years in the state. Then, he was also denied the post of president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Presently, Kamal Nath is occupying the highest chair of state and also is the chief state party unit. Not only this, Kamal Nath recently snubbed Scindia when he threatened to hit the roads if the promises made in the manifesto were not fulfilled.

Just days after this, state minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia had warned Kamal Nath and said that his government would be in serious trouble if it disrespected Jyotiraditya Scindia. While reports suggested infighting in Congress, Digvijay Sigh last week claimed that the BJP was trying to poach its MLA to bring down the government. The Congress is in power with a wafer-thin majority and any defections could push the ruling party into crisis.

Currently, the Congress has 114 MLAs whereas the BJP has 107, nine less than the numbers required to form the government in 230-member House.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath had met party interim chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.