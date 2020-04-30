Madhya Pradesh: Congress sees red over Jyotiraditya Scindia’s portrait in newly-appointed minister’s office

Former Congress leader Tulsiram Silawat was among two loyalists of Scindia who made it to the five-member cabinet. Photo IE

The Congress party has slammed Bharatiya Janata Party minister Tulsiram Silawat’s move to display a portrait of his mentor and party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in his office. Scindia had quit the Congress in March, triggering the fall of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in the state. He later joined the BJP along with his supporters.

Tulsiram Silawat was among the loyalists of Scindia who had resigned from the Kamal Nath government and later joined the saffron party, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister for a fourth term. Besides Silwat, another Scindia loyalist Govind Singh Rajput was given cabinet berth in the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Although Silawat was inducted in the cabinet on April 21, he reached his office for the first time on Wednesday. Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shivraj are the other portraits that adorn the wall behind his desk.

Former CM Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja wondered in what capacity was Scindia’s portrait displayed in a government office. “Incidentally, there are no portraits of Deendayalji, Shyamaprasadji, Amit Shah and JP Nadda,’’ he tweeted.

Scindia’s spokesman and BJP leader Pankaj Chaturvedi, however, justified the portrait in the minister’s office. He said, “Scindiaji is a source of inspiration. There is nothing wrong with it. I don’t understand why is Congress is perturbed about it.’’

Both Silawat and Rajput are former MLAs and were among 22 others who quit the Congress last month after Scindia announced his departure from the grand old party. Both require to get elected to the Legislative Assembly within six months to validate his stay in office, ele they will have to quit. The Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is the unicameral state legislature.

While Silawat has been given the Water Resources Department, Rajput has been made Food Processing Minister. The three other ministers are from the BJP — Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, and Meena Singh.