Madhya Pradesh Congress infighting: Sonia Gandhi steps in to end feud, likely to meet CM Kamal Nath today

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the grand old party is facing tough tussle between the Kamal Nath- Digvijay Singh camp and Jyotiraditya Scindia camp.

Amid the infighting in the Congress’s Madhya Pradesh unit, party interim president Sonia Gandhi has stepped in to stop the unsavoury statements being made by the party leaders in public. The party high command in New Delhi has warned state leaders of tough action for ‘indiscipline’. Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who also holds the post of the state unit president, is slated to meet Sonia Gandhi today at her residence at 10, Janpath in the national capital.

On Friday, Congress general secretary and in- charge of Madhya Pradesh unit Deepal Nabariya met Gandhi and submitted a report on the present situation in the party. According to reports, Babariya had suggested a few measures to end the ongoing sqabbling in the state unit.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Babariya said, “I have apprised Congress president Sonia Gandhi of the developments. She is seized with the matter and she will take a decision after considering everything.”

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the grand old party is facing a tussle between the Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia camps. Scindia is said to have told the Congress top brass that he would have to look for options if not made the Madhya Pradesh Congress president.

Umang Singhar, a close aide of Scindia and state Forest Minister, had earlier accused former chief minister Digvijaya Singh of running the state government from behind the curtains while calling him a ‘blackmailer’.

Earlier, Singhar had written to the party’s high command accusing Singh of trying to destabilise the state government.

On the other hand, two Congress lawmaker had also allegedly accused Tulsiram Silawat, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister, of corruption. The minister had vehemently rejected the charge.