Madhya Pradesh Congress govt in crisis as all cabinet ministers resign after ‘revolt’ by 17 MLAs

By: |
Published: March 9, 2020 11:46:36 PM

Kamal Nath Govt News: There is a possible revolt by a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado.

MP, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh17 MLAs, who are considered close to Jyotiraditya Scindia, have reportedly revolted against Kamal Nath. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Govt news: All ministers present in a cabinet meeting chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday night submitted their resignations to him, a senior minister said in Bhopal.

“We have expressed our solidarity with the chief minister and submitted resignations to him in the cabinet meeting,” the senior minister told PTI.

Related News

Nath had earlier cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called an urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 PM after intense speculation about a possible revolt by a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado.

Many of these legislators had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day.

“I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia,” the chief minister said in a statement in the cabinet meeting.

“I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government,” Nath said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh Congress govt in crisis as all cabinet ministers resign after ‘revolt’ by 17 MLAs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Detention of former J&K CMs blatant violation of their rights, release them: Oppn joint statement
2Two weeks after Delhi riots: Darkness brings with it panic and fear in Shiv Vihar
3Delhi court acquits 30 people in 35-year-old transistor bomb blasts case