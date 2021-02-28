  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath hits out at BJP over free vaccination promise

February 28, 2021 8:40 PM

On Saturday, the Union Health ministry had announced that private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including Rs 100 service charge, while it would be free for those opting to get inoculated in government facilities.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath"BJP leaders, during polls, said the vaccine would be free. Now we have been told elders and those with serious ailments will have to pay Rs 500 for two doses," Kamal Nath said, adding that the ruling party's free vaccination promise has also tuned out to be a "jumla" (poll rhetoric).

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday hit out at the BJP government at the Centre for announcing charges for COVID-19 vaccine doses after claiming in various poll campaigns that inoculation against the infection would be free of cost.

“BJP leaders, during polls, said the vaccine would be free. Now we have been told elders and those with serious ailments will have to pay Rs 500 for two doses,” Nath said, adding that the ruling party’s free vaccination promise has also tuned out to be a “jumla” (poll rhetoric).

Hitting back, MP BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said Nath and the Congress were misleading the people as the “government is providing free vaccination to health workers, frontline workers and senior citizens in government hospitals”.

“The charges are for those who opt to go to private hospitals,” Agrawal added.

A mass vaccination drive is set to begin nationwide on March 1 targeting senior citizens and people above the age of 45 who have 20 specified comorbidities.

