Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath hints at alliance, says will hold talks with all parties

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath hints at alliance. (Image: IE)

Senior Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has expressed confidence that party will come to power in the state by winning the assembly elections scheduled to take place later this year. The veteran Congress leader added that the party is in talks with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other smaller parties over seat-sharing issues. Speaking to The Indian express, Kamal Nath said, “We will be talking to all parties. We must remember that the politics of today is very fragmented. And this fragmentation dictates this kind of alignments. One must not forget that the BJP, which claimed they got a national mandate in 2014, got only 31 per cent of the popular vote. That means 69 per cent of the people voted against the BJP. And the BJP trumpets they have a national mandate. So that is the way our parliamentary and legislative democracy works. So that is why we don’t want fragmentation of votes. So we will be talking to everybody. Nothing is signed, sealed up till now.”

The Congress leader also said that the seat-sharing formula will be based on several options. Out of all, the main focus should be on winning the seats rather than on a number of seats, said Nath. He also said that party will hold a talk with smaller parties like Samata party, Samajwadi party, Gondwana Ganatantra Party and others. “We will be talking to all. There are other small parties. There is Samata Party, Samajwadi Party…we will talk to all. We are working on various options. The question is not of giving seats. The question is of winning seats. There is a difference between them. If we give the seats to any party, whosoever it is, and if they lose it…what is the point? So winnability will be the factor,” the Congress leader said.

Kamal Nath said that senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh’s ‘Samanvay Yatra’ is to mobilise the Congress supporters who were sitting at home since more than a decade. Lashing out at ruling BJP, Nath said that saffron party had put lots of pressure on Congressmen over a decade to sit at home otherwise they will hurt their business.

“Since we have not been in the government for the last 15 years, a lot of Congress workers are sitting at home… It is to mobilise them. There is total unity in the party. At the district level, block level, village level, there may be groups…but otherwise there are no groups. We are all working together,” he said.

The senior Congress leader added that the decision to conduct the yatra was taken collectively and it is not that Digvijaya Singh is doing it independently. He said that it is in coordination with everyone. Kamal Nath said that he has even requested Digvijay Singh to do this as he has been a PCC president and chief minister.

“… so him going there and meeting people who are not active anymore…will help. The BJP has also put a lot of pressure on Congressmen over the last 10-15 years to sit at home. Otherwise, they will hurt their business…so he is talking to those people,” he added.

Nath further said that there is an anger among the people against Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government. People want to change, the mood of a farmer, youth, trader and women are against the government, he said. He further termed Chouhan’s government as the most corrupt in the country.

When asked about Congress’s CM face for the upcoming state assembly elections, Nath said Congress’ face for the elections will be the farmer in distress. He also added that unemployed youth, unhappy traders, insecure women will also be the party’s face in the election. “Our face for the elections will be the farmer in distress. Our face for the elections will be the unemployed youth, the unhappy trader, the insecure women…these will be our face.”

The Congress veteran also rubbished reports which cited that Jyotiraditya Scindia is unhappy. “This is absolutely wrong. We are in constant touch. We have complete coordination with each other. In fact, I am the luckiest PCC president that I don’t have to combat any groupism,” he said.