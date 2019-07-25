Madhya Pradesh: Computer Baba claims 4 more BJP MLAs ready to switch sides

Computer Baba alias Namdas Tyagi (ANI)

A day after two BJP lawmakers voted in support of a bill introduced by the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh, Computer Baba alias Namdas Tyagi has claimed that four more saffron party MLAs are in touch with him. “Four MLAs (BJP MLAs) are in contact with me when the time is right I will present them before everyone. When CM Kamal Nath tells me, I will present them before all. They (4 BJP MLAs) are in contact with me & are expecting that they be included in government”, he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Wednesday, hours after Gopal Bhargava, leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, claimed Kamal Nath government would not last long if there is an order from BJP top brass, two-party MLAs supported a bill introduced by the state government. MLAs Sharad Kol and Narayan Tripathi said they decided to support the bill as they wanted development for their respective constituencies. As many as 122 MLAs voted in favour of the Kamal Nath government after the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill 2019 was brought up for discussion.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLAs said it was their “ghar wapsi”. The CM while reacting to the voting said, “During voting in the Assembly on criminal law amendment bill, two BJP MLAs voted in favour of our government.”

Bhargava had claimed that the state government could be toppled within hours if the BJP top brass orders. “If there is an order from our number 1 and number 2, the state government will not last long,” the Leader of Opposition had said.

Reacting to this, Nath had said he was ready to face a confidence motion in order to prove his majority in the Assembly. “Your no 1 and no 2 are smart,” he told Bhargava, pointing out that the BJP was not making any such attempt to destabilise the state government as they know it wasn’t possible.