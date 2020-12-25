  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to mafia: ‘Leave MP, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep’

December 25, 2020 8:55 PM

"Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known," Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, warning mafia and others involved in illegal activities.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia elements he will bury them 10 feet deep if they don’t leave the state.

Chouhan was speaking at a Good Governance Day event, organised to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Leave Madhya Pradesh, otherwise I will bury you 10 feet deep into the ground and your whereabouts will not be known,” he said, warning mafia and others involved in illegal activities.

Good governance, which means a regime where people don’t face any trouble, is prevailing in MP now, Chouhan said.

Speaking at the event in Babai in Hoshangabad district ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s online interaction with farmers nationwide, Chouhan said he won’t spare anyone who indulges in unlawful activities.

