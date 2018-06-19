Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch ‘Jan Ashirwad yatra’ next month

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI)

With Madhya Pradesh slated to go for polls later this year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will embark on the “Jan Ashirwad” yatra from Ujjain on July 14 to “seek blessings” of the common people.

The yatra will be flagged off by BJP president Amit Shah who will address a public meeting on the occasion.

Chouhan had undertaken similar ‘yatras’ or mass outreach campaigns in 2008 and 2013.

“Chouhan will offer prayers at famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain on July 14 before embarking on his yatra which will be flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah,” BJP state unit

president Rakesh Singh told reporters here.

The yatra will culminate in Bhopal on September 25.

“Before Chouhan’s yatra takes off, Shah will address a public meeting which will be attended by a galaxy of senior leaders,” Singh said, adding that Chouhan had taken out Jan

Ashirwad Yatras in 2008 and 2013 after seeking blessings of Mahakal in Ujjain.

“On both occasions, the BJP had swept the state assembly polls. Similarly, Chouhan’s third ‘Jan Ashirwada Yatra’ would bring the BJP to power for a fourth consecutive

term,” he added.

Singh said the yatra would cover all 230 assembly constituencies compared to 205 segments covered by the previous yatra in 2013.

He said two vehicles are converted into chariots for the yatra and Chouhan will ride them during the campaign.

“The two chariots would be parked in two separate regions of the state. Chouhan will ride the chariots for four days in a week,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go for polls later this year.

Responding to a query on the possibility of the anti-incumbency factor denting the BJP’s electoral prospects, which has been in power since 2003, Singh said there is no

such anti-government wave.

He said the BJP workers are not displeased with the party.