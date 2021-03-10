Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives fresh twist to ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his goal is to bring justice to the people and he had warned land mafia that either they leave the state or else he will bury them in the ground.

It appears that the ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ viral trend that originated from Pakistan has not left any sector untouched, be it personal or political space. After Trinamool Congress and BJP President JP Nadda gave their own twist to the meme, the ‘pawri’ fever has made its way to Madhya Pradesh with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan joining the list. Addressing a gathering yesterday, Chouhan said, “Ye mai hun, ye meri sarkar hai, ye meri prashasnik team hai aur aap dekho ki bhumafia bhaag rahe hai” – loosely translated as – “This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafias are running away.”

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister yesterday said that the BJP government will implement the Indore model of crackdown against the land mafia across the entire state.

Addressing the beneficiaries of 1000 housing societies, who will get back their land squatted by the land mafias of the state, Chouhan reiterated his old ‘Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai’ remark borrowed from Salman Khan’s 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai, to drive home his point. He said that ‘Tiger’ is alive and is hunting for its prey like the land mafia, drug mafia, chit fund companies and those troubling the women and girls in the state.

Notably, the land grab by mafias has been a key issue in the state and opposition Congress has been attacking the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government alleging political protection to the land mafias.

A few weeks ago, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had signalled a crackdown against mafias in the state. Chouhan had said that the BJP government in the state won’t spare the mafia and will bury them 10 feet under the ground.