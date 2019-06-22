Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery at govt hospital

By: |
Published: June 22, 2019 3:16:04 PM

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan welcomed Nath's decision to undergo treatment at the government-run hospital.

Madhya Pradesh, CM, Kamal Nath, trigger finger surgery, Hamidia Hospital, Gandhi Medical College, india news, Shivraj Sing ChouhanCM Kamal Nath at Hamidia Hospital after surgery (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Saturday successfully underwent a surgery fo trigger finger at the government-run Hamidia Hospital here He is likely to be discharged from the hospital at evening, doctors said “The chief minister was admitted to Hamidia Hospital around 9 am on Saturday. A team of doctors performed surgery for a medical condition of trigger finger,” Aruna Kumar, dean of Gandhi Medical College (Hamidia Hospital) said.

“He has been kept under the observation for a few hours and is likely to be discharged by evening,” she added An official said that the surgery was performed on Nath’s right-hand Medical tests had been conducted on him at Hamidi Hospital on Friday evening, after which he was sent home an called for the surgery in the morning.

Trigger finger is a condition that causes pain stiffness, and a sensation of locking or catching while bending or straightening a finger Meanwhile, state Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said Nath has appealed to the party worker not to visit him at the hospital to avoid inconvenience t other patients and the staff.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan welcomed Nath’s decision to undergo treatment at the government-run hospital “Kamal Nath ji, my best wishes to you for a healthy life. Your decision to avail treatment at Hamidia (hospital) is welcome and commendable. At the same time, I want that the facilities you got there should also be extended to the common people so that they don’t have to run around for this,” he said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery at govt hospital
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop