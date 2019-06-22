Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery at govt hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Saturday successfully underwent a surgery fo trigger finger at the government-run Hamidia Hospital here He is likely to be discharged from the hospital at evening, doctors said "The chief minister was admitted to Hamidia Hospital around 9 am on Saturday. A team of doctors performed surgery for a medical condition of trigger finger," Aruna Kumar, dean of Gandhi Medical College (Hamidia Hospital) said. "He has been kept under the observation for a few hours and is likely to be discharged by evening," she added An official said that the surgery was performed on Nath's right-hand Medical tests had been conducted on him at Hamidi Hospital on Friday evening, after which he was sent home an called for the surgery in the morning. Trigger finger is a condition that causes pain stiffness, and a sensation of locking or catching while bending or straightening a finger Meanwhile, state Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said Nath has appealed to the party worker not to visit him at the hospital to avoid inconvenience t other patients and the staff. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan welcomed Nath's decision to undergo treatment at the government-run hospital "Kamal Nath ji, my best wishes to you for a healthy life. Your decision to avail treatment at Hamidia (hospital) is welcome and commendable. At the same time, I want that the facilities you got there should also be extended to the common people so that they don't have to run around for this," he said.