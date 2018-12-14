Madhya Pradesh CM: Kamal Nath to take oath as Chief Minister on December 17 at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 12:45 PM

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Lal Parade Ground here around 1.30 pm, Nath told reporters outside Raj Bhavan. Nath, along with senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Vivek Tankha and others.

Madhya Pradesh CM: Kamal Nath to take oath as Chief Minister on December 17 at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said he will take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 17. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Lal Parade Ground here around 1.30 pm, Nath told reporters outside Raj Bhavan. Nath, along with senior Congress leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Vivek Tankha and others met Governor Anandiben Patel and informed her about his election as Congress Legislature Party leader, following which the governor invited him for the oath.

READ ALSO | Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi meets CM candidates Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot at his residence, decision expected soon

The meeting lasted for nearly 50 minutes. The Congress has won 114 seats in the 230-member House, the poll results of which were declared on December 11. It has secured support of a total of 121 MLAs, including SP – 1 and BSP – 2 legislators as also of four independents, to cross the majority mark of 116 seats. The party Thursday night named Nath as Madhya Pradesh’s next chief minister after hours of hectic parleys held by party chief Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh CM: Kamal Nath to take oath as Chief Minister on December 17 at Bhopal’s Lal Parade Ground
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition