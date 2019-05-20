Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath ready for floor test to prove majority

By: |
Updated: May 20, 2019 10:21:01 PM

On earlier occasions, the Congres had managed to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the party even after the BJP demanded division of votes. The Congress had also passed the supplementary Budget and regular Budget in the House.

Kamal Nath, Congress, Income Tax RaidsMadhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath ready for floor test to prove majority (File)

Hours after the BJP in Madhya Pradesh asked the Congress government to prove its majority and wrote to state governor for convening a special session of the state Assembly, Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday said he was all prepared to go for floor test. Nath also claimed that he had proven majority of his coalition government “four times” in the last five months, and is ready to do so again.

Earlier in the day, the BJP wrote to Governor Anandiben Patel, asking her to convene a special session of the House. “I have already told them…The BJP is trying it for long. I have proved majority in the House four times in the last five months and I am ready for floor test again,” Nath told PTI late evening. He said the BJP was talking about instability of the Congress-led government as it wanted to save itself from getting “exposed” on its erstwhile corrupt rule.

The chief minister said the BJP had lost on the floor of the House on earlier occasions as well, but didn’t elaborate. On earlier occasions, the Congres had managed to elect Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the party even after the BJP demanded division of votes. The Congress had also passed the supplementary Budget and regular Budget in the House.

Read Also| NaMo TV goes off air after BJP’s Lok Sabha elections campaign ends

In the Assembly polls last year, the Congress won 114 of the state’s 230 seats, two short of the majority mark of 116. The Bahujan Samaj Party, having two MLAs, and Samajwadi Party, which has one, are supporting the Congress. There are four Independents. The BJP won 109 seats. In his letter to the governor, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Gopal Bhargava stated that the party wanted a discussion on important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government’s strength. The development came a day after majority of exit polls predicted return of the BJP-led NDA to power for the second term.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath ready for floor test to prove majority
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition