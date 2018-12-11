  • Rajasthan

    Cong 103
    BJP 70
    RLM 3
    OTH 23

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 106
    BSP 3
    OTH 7

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 68
    BJP 12
    JCC 9
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 94
    TDP-Cong 22
    BJP 1
    OTH 2

  • Mizoram

    MNF 26
    Cong 5
    BJP 1
    OTH 8

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Madhya Pradesh cliffhanger: Congress taking no chances, reaches out to potential allies to ensure majority

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 4:46 PM

Smelling victory over the ruling BJP based on trends for all the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has begun contacting leaders of small parties and also independents for mustering a simple majority, party sources said Tuesday.

congress, assembly elections, congress victory, rajasthan elections, madhya pradesh elections, election resultCongress leaders have contacted the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and independents who are leading, the sources said.

The Congress is leading in 115 seats and BJP in 105 seats, as per the latest trends. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party's campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said.

The Congress is leading in 115 seats and BJP in 105 seats, as per the latest trends. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and the party’s campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia have contacted potential allies, the sources said.

Nath was in contact with BSP supremo Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav besides leaders of GGP whose candidate is leading in one place. BSP is leading at four places while SP is ahead in two constituencies.

READ | Madhya Pradesh Election Results 2018: Will Congress win seesaw battle or will Mayawati emerge kingmaker?

Mayawati had snubbed Congress’ overture for alliance in the state ahead of the elections. Scindia has contacted the independent candidates who are leading in the vote count, said sources.

Assembly elections Madhya Pradesh Elections
