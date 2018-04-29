Madhya Pradesh: Caste markings seen on chests of new SC/ST, OBC police constable recruits; probe ordered



Madhya Pradesh police have come under scanner after newly selected reserved category police constables were spotted undergoing a medical examination in Dhar district with their respective castes marked on their chests. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh police have come under scanner after newly selected reserved category police constables were spotted undergoing a medical examination in Dhar district with their respective castes marked on their chests. The police constables were undergoing the medical examination in one of the Dhar government hospitals. Markings of ‘SC’, ‘ST’ and ‘OBC’ were spotted on their chests during the examination. Birendra Kumar Singh, Dhar superintendent of police admitted that castes were marked on the recruits but denied there was authorisation of such way for medical examination. He said that a probe has been ordered to arrest the culprits.

Police officials along with doctors from the district hospital were present when 200 new candidates were examined on Wednesday to measure their height, weight and other physical parameters. The ongoing medical examination is being conducted as it is mandatory before the recruits join duty and was organised by a medical board at the district hospital. Officials present during the examination said markings were done on the chest to avoid confusion.

Minimum height for general category constable is 168 cms but for reserved category candidates it is 165 cms. Similarly, there are also relaxations for measurement in chest and chest expansion. There were also reports that the markings were done to segregate one caste from another and to give them the relaxation benefit in selection norms.

Reports also suggest say the police officials present during the examination were from reserved categories. Dhar SP also assured that no malicious intent was discovered behind these deliberate markings. However, a probe has been ordered. Surprisingly, no recruit has complained of the markings yet.

Caste segregation is not new in Madhya Pradesh. In 2016, a government college in the district of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh distributed bags to almost 250 SC/ST students which read “SC/ ST scheme.” the move drew excessive flak from Congress which slammed the ruling BJP government.