MP Cabinet portfolio distribution: BJP’s Narottam Mishra gets Home, Yashodhara Raje is Sports minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday allocated portfolios to the new 28 ministers, ten days after they were inducted into the Cabinet.

Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra has been appointed as the state Home Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Law and Justice. Jagdish Dewda has been made the state Finance Minister.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been appointed as state Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare and State Minister for Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment.

The delay in assigning ministries had triggered speculations about an internal conflict in the ruling BJP over accommodating loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia along with 22 MLAs had quit the Congress in March that led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government. Scindia and others then joined the BJP.

Imarti Devi has been appointed as State Minister for Women and Child Development.

The 28 ministers comprise at least a dozen loyalists of Jyotiraditya Scindia. Their induction in the cabinet reportedly caused heartburn in ministerial aspirants in the state BJP. Chouhan had expanded his cabinet earlier on April 21 when 5 ministers including two former Congress MLAs had joined him. Chouhan now heads a 33 ministers cabinet.

This is Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s fourth term as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.