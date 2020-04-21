Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Ministers List 2020: Full list of ministers in Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cabinet, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers list 2020: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday inducted five ministers into his cabinet, almost a month after he returned to the helm of affairs in the landlocked state. The five were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Chief Minister Chouhan was present at the ceremony. The five ministers include one woman. Of them, three are sitting and two former MLAs.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Ministers List 2020

1. Narottam Mishra

2. Meena Singh

3. Kamal Patel

4. Tulsi Silawat

5. Govind Singh Rajput

The two ex-MLAs Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput are supporters of former Congress leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. They were among 22 others who quit the Congress last month after Scindia announced his departure from the grand old party.

The resignation of the Congress MLAs resulted in the collapse of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government. All the 22 later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 230 chairs. As per the rule, the number of Ministers in the state can’t exceed 15% of the Assembly’s strength. Madhya Pradesh can have a maximum of 34 ministers.