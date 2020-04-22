Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Shivraj Singh Chouhan keeps Finance, Narottam Mishra is new Health minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. File photo

After running a one-man ministry for nearly a month after coming to power, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday inducted five new faces into his Council of Ministers. The five ministers who took oath are Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput and Meena Singh.

On Tuesday, Chouhan allocated the portfolios to members of his expanded cabinet. Narottam Mishra has been given the Home and Health portfolios, both critical at a time when the state is battling an escalating coronavirus crisis. The CM had come in for criticism over keeping the Health portfolio empty even as Covid19 cases rose in the state. Kamal Patel has been handed the charge of the Agriculture department.

Tulsi Silawat has been given the Water Resources Department, Govind Singh Rajput has been made Food Processing Minister and Meena Singh has been given Tribal Welfare department.

Silawat and Rajput are former MLAs and supporters of former Congress leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. They were among 22 others who quit the Congress last month after Scindia announced his departure from the grand old party.

The Chief Minister shall be responsible for the portfolios that have not been assigned to anyone which includes the crucial Finance ministry.

As per the rule, Madhya Pradesh can have a maximum of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister. The rule says the number of Ministers in the state shall not exceed 15% of the Assembly’s total strength. In the case of Madhya Pradesh, the Legislative Assembly has 230 seats.

On Monday, Chouhan chaired the first meeting of the cabinet shortly after the swearing-in of the new ministers. During the meeting, CM asked the new ministers to coordinate with district officials to ensure the coronavirus doesn’t spread in the state.

While Narottam Mishra was assigned the Bhopal-Ujjain division, Tulsi Silawat Indore-Sagar, Govind Rajput Chambal-Gwalior, Meena Singh was given the responsibility of Rewa-Shahdol and Kamal Patel of the Hoshangabad-Narmada Puram division.

The ministers will coordinate with the divisional commissioners, IGPs, SPs and collectors and other public representatives. They have been asked to provide guidance to officers and monitor work especially with a focus on agriculture.