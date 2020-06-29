Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion likely on June 30, CM Shivraj meets JP Nadda, Amit Shah in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Likely On June 30: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan currently has five ministers in his Cabinet.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to undertake an exercise to expand his Cabinet, the second such move since his return to the helm of affairs in March. According to reports, Shivraj arrived in Delhi on Sunday night and met BJP national president JP Nadda and later Union Home minister Amit Shah.
Shivraj Singh currently has five ministers in his Cabinet. Shivraj took oath as the Chief Minister on March 23 after Congress’ Kamath Nath vacated the seat following a rebellion by his party MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Shivraj inducted five ministers into his Cabinet on April 21 including two supporters of Scindia.
The five ministers are — Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh. Silawat and Rajput are former MLAs and supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress and joined the BJP after he was denied a Rajya Sabha berth.
Shivraj arrived in Delhi on Sunday afternoon — his first visit to the national capital since becoming the CM of Madhya Pradesh — and discussed names of probable candidates to be inducted in the state Cabinet during his meeting with Nadda and Shah.
Shivraj was accompanied by BJP’s state unit president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat.
On Monday, Shivraj and state BJP leaders will meet senior party leaders again to finalise the names. Shivraj is likely to meet several central ministers and senior BJP leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia.
The Cabinet expansion, which has seen intense lobbying ever since the BJP returned to power, is likely to take place on June 30, media reports said. As many as 9 more supporters of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia are likely to be inducted.
Shivraj faces an uphill task by giving a respectable representation to the MLAs from the Scindia camp in the Cabinet and also managing the BJP old guard.
Madhya Pradesh can have a maximum of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister. The rule says the number of Ministers in the state shall not exceed 15% of the Assembly’s total strength which is 230 in Madhya Pradesh.
