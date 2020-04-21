Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Five ministers inducted into Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inducts five ministers.

Almost a month after he took over as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday undertook an exercise to expand his Cabinet. A total of five ministers took oath of office and secrecy. The oath was administered to them by Governor Lalji Tandon at at a simple function in the Raj Bhawan amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Bhopal.

Those who were administered the oath include Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput.

The Cabinet was not expanded since Shivraj took oath as CM for the fourth time on March 23, after his predecessor Kamal Nath of the Congress stepped down. The BJP leader could not get time to set up the council of ministers amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly has 230 chairs. As per the rule, the number of Ministers in the state can’t exceed 15% of the Assembly’s strength. Madhya Pradesh can have 34 ministers.

