Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Sack Kamal Nath, Imarti Devi tells Sonia Gandhi amid row over ‘item’ remark

Madhya Pradesh bypolls 2020: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has come under fire for making a derogatory statement against BJP nominee from Dabra, Imarti Devi. Addressing a rally in Dabra, Kamal Nath called her an ‘item’ and told people that the Congress candidate Suresh Raje was not like her. “He is not like her…what is her name. You know her better than I do, you people should have warned me beforehand…ye kya item hai…kya item hai,” the former chief minister said.

A former Congress leader and minister in the Kamal Nath cabinet, Imarti Devi was among the leaders who resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP, bringing down the year-old Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, the BJP has fielded her from Dabra constituency of Gwalior district.

Following Kamal Nath’s statement, the BJP approached the Election Commission, saying it was an insult to women as well as the SC community. Top BJP leaders have launched a campaign demanding an apology from the former chief minister. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will observe a one-day fast and atone for the insult Kamal Nath has done to a woman who struggled as a labourer to reach the rank of a minister. He also said that Nath’s comment on Imarti Devi was an insult of a daughter and sister of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Reacting to the comments against her, Imarti Devi said that people like Kamal Nath have no right to live in Madhya Pradesh. “I demand Congress President Sonia Gandhi to expel him from the party. Will she tolerate Soniaji if someone says something similar about her daughter,” the former cabinet minister said while speaking to ANI.

The BJP has also launched a campaign showing various insulting comments made against women by Congress leaders. In a poster shared by BJP on Twitter, Kamal Nath is named for saying ‘women are item’, Ajay Singh for ‘women are jalebi’, and Digvijay Singh for women are ‘tanch maal’.

The BJP and Congress are in the midst of a heated campaign for 28 assembly seats that are up for contest.

The polling will happen On November 3 and results will be declared on November 10.