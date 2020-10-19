  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Sack Kamal Nath, Imarti Devi tells Sonia Gandhi amid row over ‘item’ remark

By: |
Updated: Oct 19, 2020 12:04 PM

The BJP and Congress are in the midst of a heated campaign for 28 assembly seats that are up for contest. The polling will happen On November 3 and results will be declared on November 10.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

 

Madhya Pradesh bypolls 2020: Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has come under fire for making a derogatory statement against BJP nominee from Dabra, Imarti Devi. Addressing a rally in Dabra, Kamal Nath called her an ‘item’ and told people that the Congress candidate Suresh Raje was not like her. “He is not like her…what is her name. You know her better than I do, you people should have warned me beforehand…ye kya item hai…kya item hai,” the former chief minister said.

Related News

A former Congress leader and minister in the Kamal Nath cabinet, Imarti Devi was among the leaders who resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP, bringing down the year-old Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Now, the BJP has fielded her from Dabra constituency of Gwalior district.

Following Kamal Nath’s statement, the BJP approached the Election Commission, saying it was an insult to women as well as the SC community. Top BJP leaders have launched a campaign demanding an apology from the former chief minister. MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he will observe a one-day fast and atone for the insult Kamal Nath has done to a woman who struggled as a labourer to reach the rank of a minister. He also said that Nath’s comment on Imarti Devi was an insult of a daughter and sister of the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Reacting to the comments against her, Imarti Devi said that people like Kamal Nath have no right to live in Madhya Pradesh. “I demand Congress President Sonia Gandhi to expel him from the party. Will she tolerate Soniaji if someone says something similar about her daughter,” the former cabinet minister said while speaking to ANI.

The BJP has also launched a campaign showing various insulting comments made against women by Congress leaders. In a poster shared by BJP on Twitter, Kamal Nath is named for saying ‘women are item’, Ajay Singh for ‘women are jalebi’, and Digvijay Singh for women are ‘tanch maal’.

The BJP and Congress are in the midst of a heated campaign for 28 assembly seats that are up for contest.

The polling will happen On November 3 and results will be declared on November 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh Bypolls Sack Kamal Nath Imarti Devi tells Sonia Gandhi amid row over ‘item’ remark
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ballia shootout: Stay away from probe, BJP’s stern message to local MLA Surendra Singh
2Farm Laws: Centre’s massive outreach to dispel myths
3Sonia Gandhi says Indian democracy passing through ‘most difficult phase’; Congress decides protest roadmap