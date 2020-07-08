Madhya Pradesh bypolls: On campaign trail, Jyotiraditya Scindia blasts Rahul Gandhi over unkept poll promises

BJP ’s Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Rahul Gandhi over unkept poll promises.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched a stinging attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Madhya Pradesh during the campaigning ahead of Assembly polls in 2018.

Addressing a virtual rally in Ashok Nagar ahead of the bypolls to 24 Assembly seats, Scindia alleged that the Congress president had promised that the government will waive farm loans within 10 days of it being voted to power. He said farmers waited for 10 months, but they didn’t get money into their accounts.

Targeting Chief Minister Kamal Nath, he alleged the “remote control of the government was in someone else’s hand”. He then went on to accuse the Congress of being involved knee-deep in corruption, injustice and anarchy.

Scindia said, “The government had made the Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal (Mantralaya) the hub of corruption.”

“There was a ban on entry of MPs and MLAs in the Vallabh Bhawan. But businessmen and contractors had direct links to top brass,” he said.

“The upcoming elections will not be fought between BJP and Congress. But it will be for the pride and future of the state,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Scindia has been vocal against the Congress and its senior leadership for the past few weeks. The BJP MP is credited for triggering the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to power. He was miffed with the Congress leadership over denial of a Rajya Sabha berth. Scindia, who lost the general elections from the family bastion of Guna in 2019, wanted to be the first preference over Digvijaya Singh but his demand was snubbed by the party leadership.

In March, he quit the Congress and sided with the Bharatiya Janata Party. 22 Congress MLAs belonging to his camp also resigned from the Legislative Assembly, leading to the ouster of Kamal Nath.