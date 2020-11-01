  • MORE MARKET STATS

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress

By: |
November 1, 2020 3:11 PM

In the video, Scindia is heard saying, "My people of Dabra, raise your hand and make your fist to convince (state chief minister) Shivraj Singh and me, make us believe that you will press the 'hand' button on November 3."

Jyotiraditya Scindia

 

In a slip of the tongue, BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia asked people to vote for his former party Congress during a campaign for the November 3 by-elections in Madhya Pradesh. A video, in which Scindia is seen seeking votes for the Congress during a rally on Saturday in favour of BJP candidate Imarti Devi from Dabra town in Gwalior, has gone viral on social media.

Related News

In the video, Scindia is heard saying, “My people of Dabra, raise your hand and make your fist to convince (state chief minister) Shivraj Singh and me, make us believe that you will press the ‘hand’ button on November 3.”

However, the BJP leader immediately amended his sentence and appealed to people to vote for the ‘kamal’ (lotus) symbol of the saffron party.

Taking a dig at the goof-up, the state Congress’s Twitter handle shared the video and said, “Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will press the key (on EVM) of ‘Hath ka Panja’ (Congress’s symbol) on November 3.”

When contacted, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi told PTI that such a goof-up can happen by any person. “It was a simple slip of the tongue and this can
happen with anybody. Scindia immediately rectified. Everybody knows that he is a BJP leader,” he said.

Scindia, 49, had joined Congress in 2002. After 18 years, he quit the party in March this year.

As many as 22 MP Congress MLAs loyal to him also resigned, which brought down the Kamal Nath-led state government. Later, Scindia and his loyalists joined the BJP.

Bypolls to a total of 28 seats in the state will be held on November 3.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh bypolls Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
12,061 girls among 3,531 children adopted in 2019-20: Govt data
2A running subplot in fight for Parsa seat: Lalu’s son’s troubled marriage
3Uttar Pradesh doctor fooled by ‘Aladdin lamp’ con, loses Rs 2.5 crore