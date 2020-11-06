Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath alleges horse-trading attempt by BJP

Kamal Nath's statement comes just days before the by-election results of 28 seats that went to polls on November 3.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday accused the BJP of making horse-trading attempts in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the BJP knew it would not win byelections and that is why it was indulging in horse-trading again. He said many independent MLAs had been approached by the BJP. “Madhya Pradesh voters whole-heartedly voted for the truth in recently concluded by-elections for 28 seats. Since BJP has realised that they are going to suffer a massive defeat, they are engaging in horse-trading yet again. Many independent MLAs have been approached,” the senior Congress leader said. His statement comes just days before the by-election results of 28 seats that went to polls on November 3.

Kamal Nath has been accusing the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in the state. Recently, he had said that the ruling party was resorting to money power to win the by-election on 28 seats. He had said the BJP was scared as it was aware of its imminent defeat on November 10. “They (BJP) are so scared that it has once again come in the market to buy whoever (MLAs) is available. I have received several calls from MLAs who have informed me that they are calling them and offering them money,” the former chief minister said while speaking to ANI.

Kamal Nath had also said that he declined the politics of dealings in March, when his government was brought down by his own party MLAs. About 20 MLAs close to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress to join the BJP. The leaders resigned after Scindia, long-term Congressman, resigned from the party to join the BJP.