Madhya Pradesh bypoll: BJP scared of results, offering money to MLAs, claims Kamal Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has accused the BJP of resorting to money power to win the by-election on 28 seats. He said the ruling party was scared as it is aware of its imminent defeat on November 10 when the results are declared. “They (BJP) are so scared that it has once again come in the market to buy whoever is available. I have received several calls from MLAs who have informed me that the BJP is calling them and offering them money,” Kamal Nath said while speaking to ANI.

The former chief minister also said that he declined the politics of dealings in March. “I have written to the Election Commission of India that the election should happen fairly,” the Congress leader said. In an interview to The Indian Express, Kamal Nath said that of 28 seats going to polls, 25 were bought by the BJP. He was referring to nearly 20 Congress MLAs who left the party to join the BJP.

While the BJP claims that these leaders left Congress because they were frustrated with the then chief minister, Kamal Nath says the BJP had offered money to buy the legislators. The switchover by the Congress leader had happened in the middle of a power tussle between Scindia and Kamal Nath. In fact, soon after joining the BJP, Scindia had said that he was challenged by Kamal Nath as that was why he did what he did.

Scindia’s switchover to BJP brought down Kamal Nath’s year-old government in Madhya Pradesh. However, Kamal Nath says that the BJP government has done nothing since March. “What they have done is purchase MLAs. Do you think the public are fools? The public is feeling cheated…Out of the 28 seats, 25 are those on which ‘sauda’ has taken place and three are because of deaths, so what will they tell people? People made up their mind in 2018, now you have only made it worse for yourself (BJP). No one is going to accept this sauda, this betrayal,” Kamal Nath told IE.