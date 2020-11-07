Madhya Pradesh byelection exit poll results: Scindia factor at play? Surveys predict massive win for BJP

Madhya Pradesh byelection: Exit polls predict win for BJP

Madhya Pradesh bypolls exit poll results 2020: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is predicted to hold the fort with a comfortable majority in the House by winning 16-18 of 28 seats that went to polls on November 3. An exit poll done by India Today-Axis My India predicted 16-18 seats with over 46 per cent vote share for the BJP. The Congress, on the other hand, is predicted to win just 10-12 seats with 43 per cent vote share.

Majority of seats is predicted to come from the Gwalior-Chambal region, considered to be a Scindia bastion for decades. Jyotiraditya Scndia had been an MP from this region for over a decade. He, however, left the Congress and joined the BJP in March this year. Following his footsteps, over 20 Congress leaders quit the party, bringing down the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Presently, the BJP has 107 MLAs in 230-member House. By winning 16-18 seats, the ruling party could easily cross the majority mark required to form the government. The Congress, on other hand, has just 80 MLAs in the House. In 2018, the Congress had won 114 seats with close to 41 per cent vote share.